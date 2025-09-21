Smriti Mandhana creates history with successive WODI tons vs Australia

In a historic feat, Smriti Mandhana has become the first Indian woman cricketer to score consecutive centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs) twice. She achieved this milestone during India's third WODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Her innings of 125 runs off just 63 balls was a record-breaking performance as India (369/10) fell short while chasing a massive 413-run target.

Global recognition Mandhana joins Beaumont in elite list Mandhana's back-to-back centuries also put her in the same league as England's Tammy Beaumont, who has achieved this feat twice. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other batter has smashed back-to-back WODI tons on multiple occasions. Mandhana had scored a breathtaking 117 off just 91 balls in the second WODI in Mullanpur. No other batter has smashed back-to-back WODI tons on multiple occasions. Notably, the dasher had smashed successive hundreds against South Africa last year.

Record-breaking innings Fastest 50 for India; joint-most ODI tons Mandhana's 50-ball century was the fastest in Indian women's cricket history. It is also the second-fastest in women's ODIs, only behind Meg Lanning. With this, she equaled New Zealand's Suzie Bates for most ODI centuries by a woman with 13 tons. It must be noted that the Indian southpaw now owns the most WODI tons as a designated opener (13).

Match outcome India's world-record chase falls short Despite Mandhana's explosive innings, India fell short in their world-record chase against Australia. The hosts were bowled out for 369 in 47 overs, falling short by 43 runs. Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana's eighth-wicket partnership gave some hope but the innings crumbled after Sharma's dismissal.