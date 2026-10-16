Navratri October 17 to 21: Lunar overlap sparks Ashtami confusion

It all comes down to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Saptami ends early on October 18, kicking off Ashtami until late morning on October 19.

That means some families will celebrate Ashtami on the 18th, while others will wait for the 19th.

Maha Navami follows right after, leading up to Dussehra, the day that celebrates good winning over evil.

So if you're wondering which day is "right," you're definitely not alone this year!