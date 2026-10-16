Navratri October 17 to 21: Lunar overlap sparks Ashtami confusion
India
Navratri is happening from October 17 to 21 this year, with major days like Maha Ashtami (October 18-19) and Dussehra (October 20).
But here's the catch: because of overlapping lunar dates, people are a bit puzzled about when exactly to do certain rituals.
Saptami ends early splitting Ashtami observances
It all comes down to the Hindu lunar calendar.
Saptami ends early on October 18, kicking off Ashtami until late morning on October 19.
That means some families will celebrate Ashtami on the 18th, while others will wait for the 19th.
Maha Navami follows right after, leading up to Dussehra, the day that celebrates good winning over evil.
So if you're wondering which day is "right," you're definitely not alone this year!