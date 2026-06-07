Navsari Parsi woman cremated with Hindu rituals after communities refused India Jun 07, 2026

A 55-year-old Parsi woman in Navsari, Gujarat, was cremated with Hindu rituals after both the Parsi and Muslim communities declined to perform her last rites.

She had married a retired Muslim professor and continued practicing Zoroastrianism, but was distanced from her community due to her interfaith marriage.

When she died after a brief illness, her family struggled to find support for her funeral.