Navy chief-designate Krishna Swaminathan says India ready for cross-border threats
Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, set to become India's next Navy chief on May 31, says the country is ready for any cross-border threats.
Speaking in Mumbai, he strongly condemned terrorism from across the border and highlighted Operation Sindoor, a major airstrike last year that hit nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a deadly attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Sindoor eliminated at least 100 terrorists
Swaminathan shared that Operation Sindoor eliminated at least 100 terrorists and stressed India's commitment to fighting terrorism "from a position of strength."
He also pointed out how crucial maritime security is, since nearly 95% of India's trade by volume and roughly 70% by value transit on the seas; energy needs also come by ship, and said the Navy's top job is protecting these interests.
Swaminathan emphasized building more homegrown defense systems so India stays prepared for changing global challenges.