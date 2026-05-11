Navy chief-designate Krishna Swaminathan says India ready for cross-border threats

Sindoor eliminated at least 100 terrorists

Swaminathan shared that Operation Sindoor eliminated at least 100 terrorists and stressed India's commitment to fighting terrorism "from a position of strength."

He also pointed out how crucial maritime security is, since nearly 95% of India's trade by volume and roughly 70% by value transit on the seas; energy needs also come by ship, and said the Navy's top job is protecting these interests.

Swaminathan emphasized building more homegrown defense systems so India stays prepared for changing global challenges.