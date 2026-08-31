What's special about deep-sea diving vessel INS Nipun commissioned today 

INS Nipun was built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam and was handed over to the Navy on July 30 after an extensive round of outfitting and sea trials.

The contract for both vessels was signed with HSL in September 2018 for around ₹2,393 crore. The keels for Nistar and Nipun were laid in December 2019 and March 2020, respectively.

"Nipun" is a Sanskrit term meaning one who is adept at something.