Charge-sheet filed against Navy special officer in Mumbai ferry crash
What's the story
The Colaba police have filed a charge-sheet against MARCOS special officer Karamveer Bahadur Singh Yadav for his role in the deadly ferry crash near Butcher Island off the Mumbai coast. The incident, which took place on December 18, 2024, killed 15 people, including chief petty officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat. The passenger ferry Neel Kamal was hit by a Navy speedboat during engine trials, causing it to capsize.
Investigation update
Yadav suffered serious injuries in the crash
An OEM report confirmed that the naval craft was technically sound, attributing the incident to human error, negligence, and speeding.
Yadav had suffered serious injuries in the crash but returned to service last month after extensive medical treatment.
The charge-sheet was filed after resolving court queries and submitting additional documents.
"We attempted to file the charge-sheet last month, but the court did not accept it as there were some queries," a Colaba police officer said, according to Hindustan Times.
Aftermath details
Accident led to a massive rescue operation
The accident led to a massive rescue operation involving the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, and private vessels.
A passenger video showed the speedboat overtaking and colliding with the ferry at high speed.
The Colaba police registered an FIR against Yadav under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for negligence and reckless navigation.
Ongoing investigations
Court yet to take cognizance of charge-sheet
Both the Indian Navy and Colaba police are investigating the crash. The Maharashtra Maritime Board and Indian Navy have examined the speedboat, ruling out engine malfunction as a cause of the accident.
"Our charge-sheet against special officer Yadav is based on the OEM report," a police officer involved in the investigation was quoted as saying.
The court is yet to take cognizance of this charge-sheet against Yadav.