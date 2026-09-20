Charge-sheet filed against Navy special officer in Mumbai ferry crash

An OEM report confirmed that the naval craft was technically sound, attributing the incident to human error, negligence, and speeding.

Yadav had suffered serious injuries in the crash but returned to service last month after extensive medical treatment.

The charge-sheet was filed after resolving court queries and submitting additional documents.

"We attempted to file the charge-sheet last month, but the court did not accept it as there were some queries," a Colaba police officer said, according to Hindustan Times.