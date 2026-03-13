Navy sailor arrested for leaking sensitive info to Pakistan's ISI
India
Adarsh Kumar, a 24-year-old Indian Navy sailor from Agra, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) (date not specified in the source article).
He's accused of leaking sensitive information about warships and naval assets to a handler from Pakistan's ISI while posted in Kochi, allegedly sending photos and details through digital channels.
Kumar may have sent money to the ISI handler
Investigators say Kumar may have also sent money to the ISI handler.
The ATS is now digging into his bank records, chats, and seized devices to figure out how much was leaked, how long this went on, and if others were involved.
For now, Kumar is in judicial custody as the probe continues.