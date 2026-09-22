Nawada principal Mahesh Prasad Yadav arrested for allegedly molesting students
A principal in Nawada, Bihar, Mahesh Prasad Yadav, has been arrested for allegedly molesting Class 8 girls.
Reports say he touched students inappropriately and followed them to the bathroom, leading to protests from parents and locals.
Police registered an FIR against Yadav under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act to address the serious accusations.
SIT formed, Nawada principal in custody
A woman-led police team visited the school on September 18, recording victim statements and checking CCTV footage before arresting Yadav.
Students underwent medical exams and shared their experiences in court.
A video of their emotional accounts went viral online, and authorities set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a deeper probe.
Yadav is now in judicial custody while the investigation continues.