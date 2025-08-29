Naxal victims urge Parliament to reject VP candidate Reddy

Survivors say ending Salwa Judum made things worse

The survivors say ending Salwa Judum made things worse in Bastar, claiming it gave Naxals more freedom and led to more violence and loss.

With the Vice Presidential election coming up on September 9, their appeal adds a personal and moral angle for MPs to consider.

The debate highlights how court decisions can have long-lasting effects on real people's lives—something worth thinking about as India chooses its next VP.