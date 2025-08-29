Naxal victims urge Parliament to reject VP candidate Reddy
A group of Naxal violence victims from Bastar, the Bastar Shanti Samiti, is urging Parliament to reject Justice B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential bid.
Their main concern goes back to a 2011 Supreme Court ruling by Reddy that shut down Salwa Judum—a state-backed militia of tribal youth fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh—calling it unconstitutional.
Survivors say ending Salwa Judum made things worse
The survivors say ending Salwa Judum made things worse in Bastar, claiming it gave Naxals more freedom and led to more violence and loss.
With the Vice Presidential election coming up on September 9, their appeal adds a personal and moral angle for MPs to consider.
The debate highlights how court decisions can have long-lasting effects on real people's lives—something worth thinking about as India chooses its next VP.