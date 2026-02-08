'Naxalism will be completely eradicated before March 31': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh would be completely eradicated by March 31. This remark came on social media after a high-level security review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism in Raipur , Chhattisgarh's capital. According to Hindustan Times, an official said the meeting was attended by key officials from the central and state security agencies, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Twitter Post Home Minister Amit Shah's post on eradicating Naxalism आज रायपुर में छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार व अधिकारियों के साथ नक्सलविरोधी अभियानों पर समीक्षा बैठक की।

सिक्योरिटी सेंट्रिक स्ट्रेटजी, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, नक्सल फाइनेंशियल नेटवर्क पर प्रहार व आत्मसमर्पण नीति के सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं और इस 31 मार्च से पहले नक्सलवाद पूरी तरह समाप्त हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/QF2a1ZnwhY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2026

Strategy review Deadline set by Shah nears Shah's remarks came as the deadline he set to end the decades-old problem nears. The Home Minister noted that a security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, and disruption of Maoist financial networks, along with the surrender policy, have yielded results. "The security-centric strategy...and targeting of the Naxal financial network have yielded positive results," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Operational success Over 500 Naxalites killed since January 2023 Since January 2024, over 500 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh. The list includes top cadres involved in operations, such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju. At the same time, around 1,900 Naxalites were arrested, while over 2,500 surrendered during this period, the report said, according to the police.

Surrender wave Ahead of Shah's visit, 51 Maoists surrendered Ahead of Shah's visit, 21 Maoists, comprising seven men and 14 women, surrendered in Sukma with a combined bounty of ₹76 lakh. Another 30 Maoists surrendered in Bijapur with rewards totaling ₹85 lakh. Security officials stated pressure across multiple theaters, claiming that the surrendered cadres were active across Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts.