Naxalite killed in Sukma encounter ahead of March 31 deadline

Chhattisgarh security forces kill 27 Maoists

So far this year, at least 27 Maoists have been killed by security forces across Chhattisgarh, including two encounters on January 3 in the Bastar region that together left 14 dead.

For context, last year's tally was much higher at 285.

These numbers highlight how seriously authorities are taking the fight against Naxalism right now.