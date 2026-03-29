Naxalite killed in Sukma encounter ahead of March 31 deadline
A Naxalite was killed on Sunday (March 29, 2026) during a face-off with security forces in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
The operation happened deep in the forests under Polampalli police station, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle Maoist activity.
Sukma's police chief, Kiran Chavan, confirmed the news and mentioned that search operations are still underway.
This push comes ahead of the central government's March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoism from the country.
Chhattisgarh security forces kill 27 Maoists
So far this year, at least 27 Maoists have been killed by security forces across Chhattisgarh, including two encounters on January 3 in the Bastar region that together left 14 dead.
For context, last year's tally was much higher at 285.
These numbers highlight how seriously authorities are taking the fight against Naxalism right now.