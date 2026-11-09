Naying Hydro cleared in-principle in Arunachal, over 100,000 trees threatened

Big changes are coming to Arunachal Pradesh: the Naying Hydro Electric Project just got in-principle approval, but it means cutting down over 100,000 trees across 470 hectares of forest.

The project, to be operated by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on the Siyom River, is supposed to boost electricity for the region, but protests continue over the separate 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), and the Naying clearance could further intensify concerns.