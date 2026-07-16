Nazim Shaikh's backflip video at Gateway of India sparks debate
India
A video of Nazim Shaikh doing a backflip into the rough monsoon sea at Mumbai's Gateway of India has set off a big online debate.
Even though officials warn people to stay away from these dangerous waters, Shaikh went for it, and the clip shows him struggling against strong currents to get back to shore.
Nazim Shaikh rescues over 300 people
Turns out, Shaikh isn't just thrill-seeking, he's actually a local hero.
By day he sells vada pav, but for 16 years he's also been rescuing people from drowning near the Gateway, with over 300 lives saved.
He dives into the sea regularly, and his daily jumps are all about keeping others safe, even if they look risky on camera.