NBEMS likely posting NEET PG 2026 answer key Sept 10
India
If you wrote NEET PG 2026, good news: NBEMS is likely dropping the official answer key by September 10.
You'll be able to log in, check your recorded responses, and estimate your score ahead of results.
This step comes after the Supreme Court told NBEMS last year to make the exam process more transparent.
Responses and answer key at natboard.edu.in
Just head to natboard.edu.in, log in with your application number and password under the NEET PG 2026 section and download both your responses and the answer key.
For all updates, keep an eye on the NBEMS website!