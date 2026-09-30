NBEMS releasing NEET PG 2026 answer key Oct 1 onward
India
The NEET PG 2026 answer key is set to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on or after October 1, following Supreme Court directions.
If you took the exam, you'll be able to log in at natboard.edu.in and check your answers directly.
Save scorecards within 6 months
The answer key will show question IDs, correct answers, and your own responses, making it easy to see how you did.
Scorecards will also be up for download for six months, so don't forget to save yours early; NBEMS won't accept requests after that window.
This year's NEET PG saw over 2.65 lakh candidates compete for 58,000 postgraduate medical seats across India, so if you're aiming for counseling next, keep an eye on updates from both national and state authorities!