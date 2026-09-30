NBEMS releasing NEET PG 2026 answer key Oct 1 onward

The answer key will show question IDs, correct answers, and your own responses, making it easy to see how you did.

Scorecards will also be up for download for six months, so don't forget to save yours early; NBEMS won't accept requests after that window.

This year's NEET PG saw over 2.65 lakh candidates compete for 58,000 postgraduate medical seats across India, so if you're aiming for counseling next, keep an eye on updates from both national and state authorities!