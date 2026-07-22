NC-JCM seeks major HRA hike under Eighth Pay Commission
Rents in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi have shot up by as much as 120% since 2017, but the house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees hasn't kept pace.
Now, the National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) is pushing for a major HRA hike under the Eighth Pay Commission.
If approved, nearly one crore people, including employees and pensioners, could see better support for their housing costs.
NC-JCM proposes 40/35/30% HRA including pensioners
NC-JCM wants HRA rates bumped up to 40%, 35%, and 30% of basic pay (depending on city category), a big jump from current levels.
For context, someone earning ₹18,000 a month now gets just ₹4,860 as HRA, often not enough with today's rents.
The council is also asking that pensioners finally get included in the HRA scheme to help them manage rising living expenses.