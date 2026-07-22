NC-JCM seeks major HRA hike under Eighth Pay Commission

Rents in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi have shot up by as much as 120% since 2017, but the house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees hasn't kept pace.

Now, the National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) is pushing for a major HRA hike under the Eighth Pay Commission.

If approved, nearly one crore people, including employees and pensioners, could see better support for their housing costs.