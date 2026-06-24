NC-JCM staff side proposes 5 reforms to Eighth Pay Commission
The NC-JCM Staff Side has pitched five major reforms to the Eighth Pay Commission, aiming to make life better for central government employees.
Their ideas focus on equal pay for equal work, quicker promotions, smoother hiring, filling long-term vacancies, and more chances to grow in your career.
If these go through, expect fairer pay scales and improved management across ministries.
About 15L vacancies in central departments
Right now, there are about 1.5 million vacant positions in important departments like Defence, Railways, Posts, Income Tax, and Audit and Accounts.
The council says filling these gaps would ease the workload on current staff and help things run more smoothly.
Overall, these reforms could seriously upgrade working conditions and opportunities for lakhs of government employees and pensioners.