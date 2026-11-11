NCAHP proposes provisional registration for nearly 9L allied health workers
Big news for India's healthcare scene: nearly nine lakh allied health workers (think lab techs and physiotherapists) can apply for provisional registration and work toward permanent registration.
The NCAHP just proposed new rules that let these workers upgrade their skills with bridge courses and exams, helping them meet national standards and opening up more career opportunities.
Draft rules set 3-year provisional certificate
Under the draft regulations, workers can apply for a provisional certificate valid for three years with a one-year extension by registering with their state council and paying ₹2,000.
To go permanent, they'll need to complete a bridge course, do supervised clinical training, and pass an exam.
Public feedback on these rules is open until December 4.
This move aims to boost patient care quality across the country by ensuring everyone's properly trained.