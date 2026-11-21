That first bust led investigators to uncover a much bigger supply chain stretching from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley. Follow-up raids revealed even more pharmaceutical stockpiles.

The NCB says it is working to track down where these drugs came from and break up the money networks behind this illegal trade.

The agency also encourages anyone with information about drug trafficking to reach out through the national narcotics helpline, MANAS, as part of the Centre's target of eliminating all drug networks by December 31, 2029.