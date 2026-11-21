NCB busts Delhi-Kashmir ring, seizes over 5L, arrests 4
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) just busted a major drug trafficking ring running between Delhi and Kashmir.
Four people were arrested, and officials seized more than five lakh tablets, capsules, and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations containing tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam and codeine from a clandestine storage facility in rented premises in Shahdara.
The crackdown started after authorities found 7kg of codeine cough syrup on a Srinagar-bound bus on November 16, 2026.
NCB urges tips via MANAS
That first bust led investigators to uncover a much bigger supply chain stretching from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley. Follow-up raids revealed even more pharmaceutical stockpiles.
The NCB says it is working to track down where these drugs came from and break up the money networks behind this illegal trade.
The agency also encourages anyone with information about drug trafficking to reach out through the national narcotics helpline, MANAS, as part of the Centre's target of eliminating all drug networks by December 31, 2029.