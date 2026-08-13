NCB cracks interstate drug ring, seizes cough syrup, tramadol, charas
The NCB just cracked down on a big interstate drug ring, grabbing over 15,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, more than 12,000 Tramadol tablets, and 1.06kg of charas.
These meds are usually prescription-only but were being misused.
Two people have been arrested so far, and the investigation is still rolling as officials look for others involved.
NCB intercepts Gujarat bus with syrups
NCB's team stopped a bus coming from Gujarat to Mumbai and found 1,080 bottles of cough syrup headed for local distribution.
Digging deeper led them to a storage spot in Vadodara with 13,938 more bottles, 12,240 Tramadol tablets, and fake invoices.
In another raid in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, they found charas at a woman's house. The syndicate was apparently trying to cash in on festive season demand.
NCB is still working to catch all members.