NCB dismantles Myanmar drug network, arrests Nengzatuan in Manipur's Churachandpur
India
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) just took down a major drug network operating out of Myanmar.
Their big catch? Nengzatuan, also known as Tuanpi, who was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district.
He's accused of running meth and heroin trafficking routes through several northeastern states, including Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, and Tripura.
Linked to 25cr seizures
Nengzatuan has been on the NCB's radar for months and is linked to drug seizures worth over ₹25 crore. He's also wanted in seven other cases by local police and revenue officials.
The operation involved months of surveillance and led to more arrests across the region.
The investigation is still ongoing as the NCB works to track down other members of the syndicate along the India-Myanmar border.