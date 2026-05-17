NCB raids Dehradun Captagon factory, seizing over 227kg, arresting 2
Big news from Dehradun: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) just raided a major Captagon drug factory as part of Operation RAZEPILL.
They seized over 227kg of tablets and powder, and arrested two people, including a Syrian national who was arrested in the May 16, 2026 raid; the pills were allegedly manufactured in November 2025 (last November, relative to May 2026).
Investigators probe M/s Green Herbal network
The raid happened at M/s Green Herbal, where NCB found advanced tablet-making machines and loads of chemicals.
Turns out, the factory was rented for ₹50,000 per day just for these illegal activities, and its owner had already been tied to other narcotics cases before.
Investigators think the drugs were meant for Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR, and they're now digging into who else might be involved.