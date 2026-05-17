NCB raids Dehradun Captagon factory, seizing over 227kg, arresting 2

Investigators probe M/s Green Herbal network

The raid happened at M/s Green Herbal, where NCB found advanced tablet-making machines and loads of chemicals.

Turns out, the factory was rented for ₹50,000 per day just for these illegal activities, and its owner had already been tied to other narcotics cases before.

Investigators think the drugs were meant for Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR, and they're now digging into who else might be involved.