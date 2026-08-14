NCB seizes ₹2.20cr drug stash in Mumbai and Vadodara
India
NCB teams just pulled off two big drug busts, seizing a stash worth ₹2.20 crore in Mumbai and Vadodara.
First, they caught a suspect called 'NS' with 1,080 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, which had been shipped from Gujarat by train for local sale.
NCB finds CBCS, tramadol in Vadodara
Digging deeper, NCB discovered thousands more CBCS bottles and tramadol tablets in a Vadodara warehouse, along with fake invoices and tampered batch numbers.
In another raid on August 12, they seized 1.06kg of charas from the Ghatkopar residence of a suspect identified as 'AS.'
Officials reminded everyone that abusing these substances can seriously mess up your health, and they are still trying to trace and apprehend her associates.