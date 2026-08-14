NCB seizes ₹2.20cr drug stash in Mumbai and Vadodara

Digging deeper, NCB discovered thousands more CBCS bottles and tramadol tablets in a Vadodara warehouse, along with fake invoices and tampered batch numbers.

In another raid on August 12, they seized 1.06kg of charas from the Ghatkopar residence of a suspect identified as 'AS.'

Officials reminded everyone that abusing these substances can seriously mess up your health, and they are still trying to trace and apprehend her associates.