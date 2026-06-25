NCERT adds 1975-77 Emergency chapter to Class 9 social science
NCERT just added a chapter about the 1975-77 Emergency to its Class nine social science book, marking the first time this intense period is covered for younger students.
The chapter calls it "one of the major challenges to democracy in India," and explains how Fundamental Rights were suspended, press was censored, and political leaders were arrested.
It also dives into why people were unhappy with Indira Gandhi's government: rising unemployment, inflation, and protests led by Jayaprakash Narayan.
Curriculum adds 'Democracy and You' section
The updated curriculum doesn't stop at history: it tackles modern issues like fake news, poverty, and discrimination.
There's a new section called Democracy and You that connects what you learn in class to being an active citizen.
With case studies from Gujarat and Tripura showing grassroots democracy in action and a spotlight on media as the "fourth pillar," the book encourages students to see themselves as part of India's massive democratic tradition: 96.8 crore registered voters in 2024!