NCERT adds 1975-77 Emergency chapter to Class 9 social science India Jun 25, 2026

NCERT just added a chapter about the 1975-77 Emergency to its Class nine social science book, marking the first time this intense period is covered for younger students.

The chapter calls it "one of the major challenges to democracy in India," and explains how Fundamental Rights were suspended, press was censored, and political leaders were arrested.

It also dives into why people were unhappy with Indira Gandhi's government: rising unemployment, inflation, and protests led by Jayaprakash Narayan.