NCERT adds Class 9 chapter on personal income tax regime
NCERT has just added a chapter on personal income tax to the Class nine curriculum, focusing on the newer tax regime with lower rates but fewer exemptions.
It's part of the Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2 textbook, introducing slab-wise tax calculation under the new regime and includes a civic message that paying taxes "honestly and on time" is an "important responsibility of every citizen."
Chapter covers budgeting saving investment options
The new chapter, Managing Your Personal Finances, is all about helping students get smart with money, covering budgeting, saving, and investing.
NCERT chief Dinesh Prasad Saklani says it's not just about understanding taxes, but also about seeing how paying them supports national growth.
Students will also learn practical tips on handling expenses and explore investment options like fixed deposits, stocks, and mutual funds.