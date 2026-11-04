NCERT adds personal finance and entrepreneurship to Class 9 curriculum
India
NCERT just revamped the Class nine social science textbook by adding chapters on personal finance and entrepreneurship.
Now, students will learn about things like fixed deposits, mutual funds, EMIs, taxes, and how to manage financial risks: basically, real-life money skills that matter.
Curriculum features practical finance activities
The new curriculum is all about making financial literacy practical. Students get to reflect on their own money habits and try out activities like building business strategies or understanding how markets work.
As Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, put it, this update is meant to equip students with practical financial knowledge and useful life skills.