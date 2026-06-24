NCERT Class 6 Kannada 'Krishna' criticized over NEP-2020 narratives
The new NCERT class six Kannada textbook, Krishna, is facing criticism for promoting a specific cultural view in school education.
Some educators, like Niranjanaradhya V.P. feel the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) is pushing these narratives too hard.
The book is part of a fresh curriculum rollout, which includes a three-language policy for CBSE students starting in 2026-27.
'Krishna' omits nonvegetarian foods and traditions
Many are upset that the book only highlights sattvic foods (like vegetables, fruits, and milk) as healthy options, leaving out popular nonvegetarian choices such as pork and fish found in Karnataka.
Critics also note that local stories and traditions from coastal and Malnad regions are missing.
They are calling for the book to be withdrawn until it better reflects Karnataka's diverse culture.