NCERT forms 20-member syllabus committee after Supreme Court urged review

NCERT centralizes textbook development

The revamped committee is led by M C Pant with Manjul Bhargava as co-chair, and still includes well-known names like Sudha Murty from Infosys Foundation.

Now, NCERT has more say over what goes into textbooks and how they're shared, meaning things are getting more centralized.

Plus, new Textbook Development Teams are taking charge of creating study materials, all under NCERT's watchful eye.