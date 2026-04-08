NCERT forms 20-member syllabus committee after Supreme Court urged review
NCERT has shaken up its main syllabus committee, bringing in fresh faces like IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.
This update comes after a Supreme Court push to review a controversial section in the curriculum.
The new 20-member team will shape what's taught in schools nationwide, and will help prepare the syllabus and learning materials under NCERT's oversight.
NCERT centralizes textbook development
The revamped committee is led by M C Pant with Manjul Bhargava as co-chair, and still includes well-known names like Sudha Murty from Infosys Foundation.
Now, NCERT has more say over what goes into textbooks and how they're shared, meaning things are getting more centralized.
Plus, new Textbook Development Teams are taking charge of creating study materials, all under NCERT's watchful eye.