NCERT names dead economist as member in SC affidavit

Expert panel to review disputed chapter

This mix-up came to light after controversy over a Class eight chapter on "corruption in the judiciary," which was digitally circulated to some committee members and was not formally placed before or approved by the NSTC.

The Supreme Court criticized lapses in the textbook-approval process and raised concerns about the NSTC's composition after the affidavit showed a deceased member was still listed.

Now, an expert panel is being set up to review the disputed chapter, while three team members involved have been asked to step back from official roles.

For students and teachers across India, this highlights how important transparency and checks are in shaping what's taught in schools.