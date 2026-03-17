NCERT names dead economist as member in SC affidavit
NCERT named economist Bibek Debroy, who passed away in November 2024, as a member of its National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC) in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.
The committee, led by M. C. Pant, is responsible for developing the school syllabus, textbooks and teaching-learning materials for Classes three-12.
Expert panel to review disputed chapter
This mix-up came to light after controversy over a Class eight chapter on "corruption in the judiciary," which was digitally circulated to some committee members and was not formally placed before or approved by the NSTC.
The Supreme Court criticized lapses in the textbook-approval process and raised concerns about the NSTC's composition after the affidavit showed a deceased member was still listed.
Now, an expert panel is being set up to review the disputed chapter, while three team members involved have been asked to step back from official roles.
For students and teachers across India, this highlights how important transparency and checks are in shaping what's taught in schools.