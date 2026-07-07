NCERT reissues Class 8 judiciary textbook after Supreme Court directions

Text adds PIL, oversight committee formed

The revised book now highlights the judiciary's role in the Constitution and brings Public Interest Litigation (PIL) into focus, with real-life cases like Hussainara Khatoon and Vishaka.

An oversight committee led by former Justice Indu Malhotra was constituted following the controversy, and a separate expert committee guided these changes, which are also part of bigger curriculum updates under NEP 2020.

Future Supreme Court hearings on this topic are set for July 14.