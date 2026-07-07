NCERT reissues Class 8 judiciary textbook after Supreme Court directions
India
NCERT just rolled out a new version of its Class eight Social Science textbook on the judiciary, following Supreme Court directions.
The earlier edition was pulled in February after debates over its take on judicial corruption and case backlogs.
Text adds PIL, oversight committee formed
The revised book now highlights the judiciary's role in the Constitution and brings Public Interest Litigation (PIL) into focus, with real-life cases like Hussainara Khatoon and Vishaka.
An oversight committee led by former Justice Indu Malhotra was constituted following the controversy, and a separate expert committee guided these changes, which are also part of bigger curriculum updates under NEP 2020.
Future Supreme Court hearings on this topic are set for July 14.