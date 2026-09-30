NCERT releases Class 9 social science book adding governance chapter

The chapter connects the dots between ancient traditions, like the Sengol from the Chola dynasty and wisdom from texts like the Ramayana and Upanishads, and how they still shape today's institutions.

There are also stories about historic figures like Maharana Pratap and Lachit Borphukan.

Plus, you'll find practical lessons on things like income tax and entrepreneurship, all designed to make learning more hands-on and relevant for students.