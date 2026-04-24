NCERT releases 'Ganit Manjari' for Class 9 blending math history India Apr 24, 2026

NCERT just dropped a new Class nine math book called Ganit Manjari, and it's not your usual textbook.

This one mixes classic math concepts with stories from India's mathematical history (think Vedanga Jyotisha and the Sindhu-Saraswati civilization) to help students build stronger problem-solving skills.