NCERT releases 'Ganit Manjari' for Class 9 blending math history
India
NCERT just dropped a new Class nine math book called Ganit Manjari, and it's not your usual textbook.
This one mixes classic math concepts with stories from India's mathematical history (think Vedanga Jyotisha and the Sindhu-Saraswati civilization) to help students build stronger problem-solving skills.
'Ganit Manjari' highlights Indian mathematicians' discoveries
Ganit Manjari spotlights legends like Aryabhata, Madhava, Brahmagupta, and Nilakantha Somayaji, weaving their discoveries, like formulas for p and clever ways to find areas, right into the lessons.