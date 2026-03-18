NCERT revamps school textbooks for classes 1-8: Check details
India
Big update for students: NCERT is revamping school textbooks for classes one through 11, following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The new books start with classes one through eight, now out in both digital and print formats, aiming to make learning more skill-focused and up-to-date.
Transition plan
Class nine will get its revised books in the 2026-27 session, while classes 10 and 11 will keep using current books until fresh editions arrive in 2027-28.
Teachers are being encouraged to brush up on their skills so everyone can adjust smoothly.
Schools are also updating their plans to help students transition without missing a beat.