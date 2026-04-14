NCERT seeks private agency to rebuild trust after textbook row
India
NCERT is looking for a private agency to help manage its image, after a class eight textbook sparked backlash for mentioning "corruption in the judiciary."
The Supreme Court stepped in and asked NCERT to pull the book, so now they're focusing on digital campaigns and social media to rebuild trust.
EdCIL to arrange 7.5cr agency selection
With ₹7.5 crore set aside for this move, Educational Consultants India Ltd. (EdCIL) will arrange the agency process.
The new agency will run a social media team that answers questions within 24 hours and supports key programs like PM eVIDYA and DIKSHA.
Their main job? Handle crises better, keep communication clear, and make sure outreach and engagement improve.