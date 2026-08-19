NCERT to revise political science textbooks for Class 11, 12
NCERT is shaking up its political science textbooks for classes 11 and 12, with a new team that includes several members linked to the RSS.
The upcoming books will focus more on cultural roots, Indian knowledge systems, and inclusion.
Expect the new class 11 book by November 2026, and the class 12 version next July.
Sandeep Shastri leads revised NCERT team
The revised team, led by Sandeep Shastri, features names like Yadunath Deshpande, with a longstanding organizational background in the ABVP, including serving as joint state organizing secretary for Maharashtra and later as organizing secretary in the ABVP's Mumbai-Konkan structure,
Prashant Divekar (Jnana Prabodhini), and
Ravi Rameshchandra Shukla (JNU), with Ravi Rameshchandra Shukla having undertaken research centered on cultural and spiritual nationalism.
NCERT says they will also bring in experts to make sure the books are more interdisciplinary and offer integration of multilingual perspectives.