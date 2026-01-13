NCERT's 2013 teacher manual sparks debate over gender definitions
A page from NCERT's 2013 teacher training manual is making waves online.
It explains that "sex is biological and constant, gender is a social construct" shaped by culture, and adds, "sex cannot be changed without complex medical intervention, whereas gender can."
Author Sankrant Sanu called this "toxic Western gender ideology" on X (formerly Twitter), setting off viral reactions—some critical, some supportive.
What was the manual actually saying?
The manual is part of NCERT's Gender Studies program for teacher educators. Its first module helps teachers tell apart sex and gender stereotypes through activities.
The manual was written in India back in 2013.
Who is Sankrant Sanu?
Sankrant Sanu runs Garuda Prakashan, a publisher focused on Indian perspectives. He's known for questioning Western takes on Indian culture and religion.
In 2021, an NCERT transgender student guide was withdrawn after concerns about things like gender-neutral facilities were raised by officials.