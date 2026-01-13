NCERT's 2013 teacher manual sparks debate over gender definitions India Jan 13, 2026

A page from NCERT's 2013 teacher training manual is making waves online.

It explains that "sex is biological and constant, gender is a social construct" shaped by culture, and adds, "sex cannot be changed without complex medical intervention, whereas gender can."

Author Sankrant Sanu called this "toxic Western gender ideology" on X (formerly Twitter), setting off viral reactions—some critical, some supportive.