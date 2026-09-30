NCERT's Class 9 social science textbook adds kings' sword stories
India
NCERT has rolled out a new Class nine social science textbook, adding stories where Indian kings receive swords from goddesses like Kali, Durga, and Bhavani to help defend against invasions.
These tales, dating back to the seventh century, are meant to show how faith and courage played a role in India's history.
Chapter highlights Indian rulers' resistance
A key chapter called Resistance and Resilience dives into how Indian rulers stood up to Arab, Turkish, Mughal, and European invaders.
Figures like Annamaraja and Shivaji are highlighted for their legendary resilience.
According to NCERT chief Dinesh Saklani, these updates aim to help students think critically about history while understanding how religious traditions shaped India's strategies for defense.