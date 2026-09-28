NCMC required for MSRTC discounts for Maharashtra seniors and women
India
From October 1, 2026, seniors and women in Maharashtra will need a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to get discounted MSRTC bus fares.
The switch is meant to make fare concessions smoother and more transparent.
For up to 30 days, you can use a temporary QR code receipt while waiting for your physical card.
Register NCMC at bus stations
Register for your NCMC at bus stations or authorized centers: E-Bix Technologies Limited is handling the process.
If you have trouble with biometrics, you can use an Aadhaar-linked OTP instead.
Recharging is easy too: just scan a QR code using the BHIM app.
MSRTC suggests signing up soon so you don't miss out on any travel perks.