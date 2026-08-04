NCPCR probes Meta over alleged child sexual abuse ads
India
NCPCR, the child rights body, is officially investigating Meta after a BBC Eye report alleged the presence of advertisements related to child sexual abuse material on its platforms.
On July 3, 2026, NCPCR asked Meta to explain how this happened and what steps it's taking to stop it.
NCPCR to examine Meta safety tools
After Meta submitted its response, NCPCR decided a deeper look was needed.
The investigation will check how these ads slipped through, whether Meta's safety tools are working well enough, and what more can be done to protect children online.