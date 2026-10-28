NCRB: 8,800 undertrials jailed over 5 years in India

More than 8,800 undertrial prisoners in India had spent five years or more in jail, according to the NCRB's year-end 2024 data (8,886 as of December 31, 2024).

Among them are well-known names like Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who have been held under tough laws for their alleged roles in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The bigger picture: Undertrials made up 72% of India's prison population at the 2024 year-end (NCRB 2024 data).