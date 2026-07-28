NCRTC proposes 4 Namo Bharat rapid-rail routes in Delhi-NCR
Big moves are happening in Delhi-NCR's transport scene: NCRTC has just proposed four new Namo Bharat rapid-rail routes: Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Bawal, Bawal-Behror, and Ghaziabad-Noida International Airport.
These projects are still being reviewed for funding and feasibility, but if approved, they could seriously upgrade how people travel across the region.
Corridors aim to reduce NCR commutes
These new corridors are all about faster connections.
The Delhi-Karnal line would make northern Haryana way more accessible by rail, while the Ghaziabad-Noida airport route means easier trips to Jewar's aviation hub.
The other two lines, Delhi-Bawal and Bawal-Behror, would link up southern Haryana.
It's part of a bigger plan to cut commute times and make getting around NCR smoother for everyone.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor already operational
The first Namo Bharat corridor (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut) is already running and has set the pace for high-speed regional travel.
With these new proposals moving through government review, rapid-rail could soon be a much bigger deal in NCR.