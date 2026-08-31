NCSC orders Punjab Police 5-day probe over Warring's anti-Dalit comments

Sarbjot Singh, son of former Union Home Minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh and the case's petitioner, says he's receiving threatening calls from persons linked to the case.

The NCSC had already asked police to investigate quickly and protect Sarbjot's family under the SC/ST Act, but so far, the action report has not been received.

Now, the commission wants answers from Punjab Police and is urging disciplinary steps against any officials dragging their feet.