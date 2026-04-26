NCSC seeks explanation over Mamata Banerjee's alleged Kolkata casteist remark
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has landed in controversy after the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued notices to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police about an alleged casteist remark she made at a Kolkata election rally on April 23.
The NCSC wants the state's top officials to explain what happened within three days, saying her words might have broken anti-discrimination laws.
Mamata Banerjee rally video circulates
This comes right in the middle of a heated election season. A video of Banerjee's comments is making the rounds, and opposition parties like the BJP are likely to use this against her and her party, TMC.
With the final voting phase coming up and results due May 4, this issue could shake up West Bengal's political scene even more.