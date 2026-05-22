NCW condemns Giribala Singh's claims about Sharma's abortion, psychiatric treatment

NCW seeks probe into Sharma's death

NCW chair Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar wants a thorough investigation into Sharma's death, asking police to check all evidence, including CCTV and phone records.

Meanwhile, Sharma's family says her in-laws are trying to sway the probe and that their request for a second postmortem was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh court.

Giribala Singh is out on interim bail, but Twisha's husband is still missing.