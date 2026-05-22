NCW condemns Giribala Singh's claims about Sharma's abortion, psychiatric treatment
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has criticized Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, for making personal claims about the late model and actor, such as saying she had an abortion and was getting psychiatric treatment.
The NCW chair condemned these comments as painful and heartbreaking, and Twisha Sharma's family also criticized them.
NCW seeks probe into Sharma's death
NCW chair Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar wants a thorough investigation into Sharma's death, asking police to check all evidence, including CCTV and phone records.
Meanwhile, Sharma's family says her in-laws are trying to sway the probe and that their request for a second postmortem was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh court.
Giribala Singh is out on interim bail, but Twisha's husband is still missing.