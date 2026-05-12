NCW finds sexual harassment and religious bias at TCS Nashik India May 12, 2026

A recent investigation by the National Commission for Women (NCW) found serious problems at Tata Consultancy Services's Nashik office: think sexual harassment, religious bias, bullying, and a total lack of proper complaint systems.

The NCW's a more than 50-page report, sent to Maharashtra's chief minister on May 8, says women faced abuse and often stayed silent out of fear.