NCW finds sexual harassment and religious bias at TCS Nashik
India
A recent investigation by the National Commission for Women (NCW) found serious problems at Tata Consultancy Services's Nashik office: think sexual harassment, religious bias, bullying, and a total lack of proper complaint systems.
The NCW's a more than 50-page report, sent to Maharashtra's chief minister on May 8, says women faced abuse and often stayed silent out of fear.
NCW report seeks witness protection accountability
The report calls for stricter law enforcement, better witness protection, and real accountability.