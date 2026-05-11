NCW finds TCS Nashik harassing Gen Z women, favoring Islam
A new report from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has put Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik under serious scrutiny.
The NCW says the company's workplace is "deeply toxic," accusing some accused persons of sexually, emotionally, and mentally harassing Gen Z women.
The report also points to religious bias: criticizing Hindu beliefs while favoring Islam.
NCW sends findings to Maharashtra CM
The NCW found TCS Nashik wasn't following key rules meant to protect employees, like having clear information about the Internal Committee or working security cameras.
The committee responsible for handling harassment complaints was called out for being insensitive and not really helping victims.
These findings have now been sent to Maharashtra's chief minister for action, with one main accused already taken into police custody as the investigation continues.