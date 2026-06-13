NCW summons More and Jangra after viral Gurugram biryani remark
A Gurugram comedy show sparked major backlash after a viral video showed audience member Himanshu Jangra saying that he expected sexual favors from his date after spending ₹370 on chicken biryani, while comedian Pranit More was on stage.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now summoned both men, saying their comments seemed to promote coercion.
Maharashtra Cyber registers IT case
Maharashtra Cyber registered a case against them under IT laws for sharing obscene content online.
Both More and Jangra publicly apologized: More called his reaction, "That was a lapse in judgment on my part," and Jangra admitted his words were wrong.
After public complaints, Jangra's employer fired him, saying the remarks were offensive and did not reflect its values.
The incident has fueled fresh conversations about accountability and the boundaries of comedy.