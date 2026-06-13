NCW summons More and Jangra after viral Gurugram biryani remark

Maharashtra Cyber registers IT case

Maharashtra Cyber registered a case against them under IT laws for sharing obscene content online.

Both More and Jangra publicly apologized: More called his reaction, "That was a lapse in judgment on my part," and Jangra admitted his words were wrong.

After public complaints, Jangra's employer fired him, saying the remarks were offensive and did not reflect its values.

The incident has fueled fresh conversations about accountability and the boundaries of comedy.