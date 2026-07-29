NDA pushes exam leak bill: 50L fine, 10-year jail
The NDA government is pushing a new bill to crack down on exam paper leaks, something that's stressed out millions of students over the years.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, would hike fines from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh and boost jail time for offenders up to 10 years.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj described it as a move to make exams fairer and more transparent.
Bansuri Swaraj says bill protects merit
Swaraj emphasized that the bill is about protecting honest students and restoring trust in competitive exams, saying, "This amendment protects merit, preserves fairness and safeguards the dreams of India's youth."
The bill has backing from other parties too; Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Shrikant Shinde called it a "pakka ilaj."
BJP leaders also highlighted recent quick action during the NEET paper leak as proof they're serious about safeguarding students' futures.