NDA pushes exam leak bill: 50L fine, 10-year jail

The NDA government is pushing a new bill to crack down on exam paper leaks, something that's stressed out millions of students over the years.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, would hike fines from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh and boost jail time for offenders up to 10 years.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj described it as a move to make exams fairer and more transparent.