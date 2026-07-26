NDMC cleans Jantar Mantar, erases anti-NDA graffiti, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Jantar Mantar just got a big scrub-down from the NDMC, erasing all the graffiti left by students protesting and criticizing the NDA government.
Their movement was so impactful that it led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
The walls, gates, and even trees were covered with bold slogans like "Democracy is premium," shout-outs to B R Ambedkar, and anti-RSS messages.
Over 100 workers clear protest debris
Over 100 workers and heavy machines were brought in to clear nearly 60 metric tons of garbage, pressure-wash streets, and fix up curbstones and footpaths.
By Sunday afternoon, most of the debris was gone, and spots like the wall outside Imperial Hotel on Tolstoy Marg were freshly painted, wiping away one of Delhi's most visible youth protests in recent memory.