NDMC cleans Jantar Mantar, erases anti-NDA graffiti, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Jantar Mantar just got a big scrub-down from the NDMC, erasing all the graffiti left by students protesting and criticizing the NDA government.

Their movement was so impactful that it led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.

The walls, gates, and even trees were covered with bold slogans like "Democracy is premium," shout-outs to B R Ambedkar, and anti-RSS messages.