NDMC clears Jantar Mantar garbage after parked vehicles blocked trucks

NDMC got back to work on July 24, sending in two trucks for multiple rounds to tackle the trash mountain.

With so much waste piled up, sorting it wasn't possible, so an NDMC official said the agency would deploy 30 to 40 sanitation workers in shifts for round-the-clock cleaning.

Some spots like Patel Chowk are still clogged, and locals say the smell is pretty rough while waste pickers point out that careless littering made things worse.